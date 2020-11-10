STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three sectors along LoC in Poonch targeted by Pakistan Army

Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in district Poonch, a defence spokesman said.

Published: 10th November 2020 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Indian soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. (File | PTI)

Indian soldiers patrol near the Line of Control after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Pakistan Army heavily targeted forward posts and hamlets on Tuesday by opening fire and shelling three sectors along the LoC in Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The Indian Army effectively retaliated.

"At about 1030 hours, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in district Poonch", a defence spokesman said.

On October 1, an Army jawan was killed and another injured, when the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire and resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling along the LoC in Krishnagati area of Poonch district, officials said.

An Army personnel was killed and two others, including an officer, injured on September 5 as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by using heavy fire and mortar shells along the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, officials said.

On September 2, a JCO was killed in ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri.

According to official sources, 3589 ceasefire violations by Pakistan were reported along the LoC and the International Border till October 6 this year compared to a total of 3168 in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan army LoC firing
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp