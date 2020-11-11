STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP destroyed legacy of Ram Vilas Paswan, reduced stature of Nitish Kumar by its 'kootneeti': Digvijaya Singh

Singh has also advised Nitish Kumar to leave Bihar and enter national politics.

Published: 11th November 2020 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BHOPAL: Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of destroying the legacy of late Ram Vilas Paswan and reducing the stature of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by its "kootneeti" (strategy) in Bihar.

After losing the Madhya Pradesh by-polls and Bihar Assembly elections 2020, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in a series of tweets (roughly translated from Hindi) said, "BJP has reduced Nitish's stature by its strategy and ended the legacy of Ram Vilas Paswan ji."

Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retained power with an absolute majority in Bihar Assembly election with 125 on Wednesday. However, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which fielded 137 candidates, managed to secure only one seat.

Singh has also advised Nitish Kumar to leave Bihar and enter national politics.

"Nitish ji, Bihar has become small for you. You should join national politics. Do not let the Union's policy of 'divide and rule'. Help all socialists believe in the secular ideology. Do consider," the Rajya Sabha MP added.

Singh also congratulated Rashtriya Janata Dal's leader (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav, for giving a spectacular performance by bagging 75 seats and emerged as the single-largest party in the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly.

The Congress leader also commented on former party chief Rahul Gandhi. "The only leader in the country who is fighting a battle of ideology is Rahul Gandhi. NDA's allies must understand politics is ideology. Any person who abandons ideology and compromises for his selfishness due to his ambition does not remain alive in politics for long."

