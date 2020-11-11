STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP gives 'finishing touches' to its Bengal assembly election strategy

The NDA has won 125 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly, results of which were declared on Tuesday.

Published: 11th November 2020 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: With lessons from Bihar, the BJP is giving "finishing touches" to its strategy for the West Bengal assembly elections due in April-May next year, party sources said on Wednesday.

The NDA has won 125 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly, results of which were declared on Tuesday.

The BJP, after bagging 74 seats, has emerged as the second-largest party in the state, with a tally much higher than its ally JD (U)'s 43.

The saffron party has set a target of winning more than 200 seats in the 294-strong Bengal assembly.

With Bihar done and dusted, the BJP will now shift its focus to politically crucial West Bengal, which sends 42 MPs to the Lok Sabha, two more than Bihar, they said.

The BJP, which has made deep inroads in West Bengal by winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in last year's elections, four less than the ruling TMC, was waiting for the Bihar election results before beginning its "final assault" on the Mamata Banerjee government, party sources said.

BJP national general secretary and the party's West Bengal minder, Kailash Vijayvargiya, had on Tuesday asserted the victory in the state will be "much bigger" as the "party will storm to power with a two-thirds majority".

"The people of West Bengal are fed up with the misrule of the TMC and they want a change," he said.

BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh echoed him, saying, "After Bihar, it will be West Bengal for the BJP."

"The saffron wave witnessed in neighbouring Bihar will sweep away the TMC in West Bengal too. The difference between the elections in the two states, however, is that we were in power in Bihar for nearly 15 years but in West Bengal, we are a challenger," Ghosh said.

A section of the state BJP leaders, however, underlined that the Bihar election results will have little impact on polls in West Bengal, other than seats along the border, but it will act as a "morale booster" for party workers in the state.

Several state BJP leaders said the party, taking a cue from the Bihar poll results, will "re-strategise" its campaign issues for the West Bengal elections.

To corner the TMC, the BJP had been so far stressing upon alleged misrule, law and order issues, violence, corruption and the state administration's handling of the COVID-19 situation.

"The Bihar election results have shown that issues like unemployment and migrant labor crisis are also important in several seats. So, we need to stress these problems as well."

"As Bihar was the first state to go to assembly elections after the COVID-19 outbreak, there are a few things all of us need to learn from the polls," a senior West Bengal BJP leader said.

Although the BJP has the advantage of being an "untested challenger", the party is well aware that it will be up against mighty Mamata Banerjee, who has a reputation of being a street-fighter politician, party sources said.

"If RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav can put up such a fight, it is for anyone's guess the kind of contest we will face in West Bengal," another state BJP leader said.

As per the parliamentary poll results, the saffron camp had bagged 40.5 per cent votes and was ahead in more than 125 assembly seats in the state.

The central BJP leadership has asked the state leaders to fan out to the districts and organise agitations and mass mobilisations on issues the people are concerned about, before the Congress and Left Front capitalises on those problems, BJP sources said.

"People will see several agitations in different assembly segments over local issues from November-December onwards," a BJP leader said, adding the party is also working to plug the gaps in its organisational strength in some districts.

The ruling TMC, however, mocked the saffron party's target of winning more than 200 seats in the state.

"As far as coming to power in West Bengal is concerned, the BJP is still living in the fool's paradise. The party will lose deposits in most of the seats," TMC MP and spokesperson Saugato Roy said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dilip Ghosh Bengal elections BJP Bengal assembly elections
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp