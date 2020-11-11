Dehradun diary

Vineet Upadhyay By

Team to take stock of man-elephant conflict

A Central government delegation headed by the national coordinator of Elephant Cell will take stock of human-elephant conflict in Uttarakhand on a four-day visit from Thursday. A letter to the chief wildlife warden from the MoEF mentioned that the officials will visit “Uttarakhand for matters related to Elephant Reserves in the state and take into account the areas of Uttarakhand affected with human-elephant conflict.” Along with the elephant population, the man-elephant conflict has also increased in the state. In June, the jumbo population in the state had reached 2,026. In 2012, there were 1,559 elephants.

153-km rail line in next five years

Uttarakhand will get 153-km Gangotri-Yamunotri Railway line in next five years at an estimated cost of `30,000 crore, said officials privy to development. Final report of the project has been sent to the Ministry of Railways for further approval and action. Omprakash Malgudi, project manager of the Railway Development Corporation said, “Eleven stations are proposed in this line with one junction. The project will revolutionise the pilgrimage in the state.” Both central and state governments are closely working to connect all four revered shrines — Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. First phase of Char Dham Railway project will be completed by 2024. Railway board officials added that 125kms railway line from Rishikesh to Karnprayag is scheduled for the 2024 deadline.

Dharchula region susceptible to quakes

Scientists at Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology have noted large concentrations of micro and moderate earthquakes in Dharchula region and Kumaon Himalaya due to stress. In collaboration with the Centre, they have established a seismological network of 15 broadband seismological stations along the Kali River valley to investigate the subsurface configuration and causes of frequently felt earthquakes in the Kumaon region. They revealed that these large ‘concentrations’ of earthquakes have chances to result in release of stress building up in the Himalayan region.

CJM who beat up his family suspended

The HC has suspended Chief Judicial Magistrate, Uttarkashi, Neeraj Kumar with immediate effect, while acting on a memorandum submitted by the residents of the Collectorate Colony. The memo states that the judicial officer has a habit of beating his family and hurling abuses at people while being intoxicated. On October 29, Kumar beat his family, hurled abuses, and damaged the official vehicles of the SDM, Dunda and the Tehsildar, Bhatwari. Kumar also allegedly attempted to drive his official vehicle in an inebriated condition and honked continuously.

