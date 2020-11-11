STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dehradun diary

A Central government delegation headed by the national coordinator of Elephant Cell will take stock of human-elephant conflict in Uttarakhand on a four-day visit from Thursday.

Published: 11th November 2020 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

Team to take stock of man-elephant conflict
A Central government delegation headed by the national coordinator of Elephant Cell will take stock of human-elephant conflict in Uttarakhand on a four-day visit from Thursday. A letter to the chief wildlife warden from the MoEF mentioned that the officials will visit “Uttarakhand for matters related to Elephant Reserves in the state and take into account the areas of Uttarakhand affected with human-elephant conflict.” Along with the elephant population, the man-elephant conflict has also increased in the state. In June, the jumbo population in the state had reached 2,026. In 2012, there were 1,559 elephants.

153-km rail line in next five years 
Uttarakhand will get 153-km Gangotri-Yamunotri Railway line in next five years at an estimated cost of `30,000 crore, said officials privy to development. Final report of the project has been sent to the Ministry of Railways for further approval and action. Omprakash Malgudi, project manager of the Railway Development Corporation said, “Eleven stations are proposed in this line with one junction. The project will revolutionise the pilgrimage in the state.” Both central and state governments are closely working to connect all four revered shrines — Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. First phase of Char Dham Railway project will be completed by 2024. Railway board officials added that 125kms railway line from Rishikesh to Karnprayag is scheduled for the 2024 deadline. 

Dharchula region susceptible to quakes
Scientists at Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology have noted large concentrations of micro and moderate earthquakes in Dharchula region and Kumaon Himalaya due to stress. In collaboration with the Centre, they have established a seismological network of 15 broadband seismological stations along the Kali River valley to investigate the subsurface configuration and causes of frequently felt earthquakes in the Kumaon region. They revealed that these large ‘concentrations’ of earthquakes have chances to result in release of stress building up in the Himalayan region. 

CJM who beat up his family suspended
The HC has suspended Chief Judicial Magistrate, Uttarkashi, Neeraj Kumar with immediate effect, while acting on a memorandum submitted by the residents of the Collectorate Colony. The memo states that the judicial officer has a habit of beating his family and hurling abuses at people while being intoxicated. On October 29, Kumar beat his family, hurled abuses, and damaged the official vehicles of the SDM, Dunda and the Tehsildar, Bhatwari. Kumar also allegedly attempted to drive his official vehicle in an inebriated condition and honked continuously.

Vineet upadhyay
Our correspondent in Dehradun vineet.upadhyay @newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp