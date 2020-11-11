Gang attacks cops, takes away firearms in Madhya Pradesh; four detained

By PTI

DHAR: Two police personnel were injured when a gang attacked a police team in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district and fled with their firearms, an official said on Wednesday, adding that four persons have been detained.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in Gandhwani town, about 90 km from the Dhar district headquarter when the police team spotted a group of men drinking liquor on-road and stopped them, said superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh.

He said the drunkards assaulted the police personnel, which left a sub-inspector and a head constable injured.

"They snatched a rifle, a revolver and a mobile phone from the police personnel. Six attackers have been identified and four of them detained," said Singh.