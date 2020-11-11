STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Hunar Haat' strengthening resolve of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', 'vocal for local': Abbas Naqvi

Various cultural programmes will be presented every day by renowned artists at the 'Hunar Haat' that will be a major attraction at the event.

Published: 11th November 2020 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Minority Affairs Ministry's 'Hunar Haat' platform for products made by traditional artisans and craftsmen is becoming an effective platform to strengthen the resolve of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and "vocal for local", Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks after jointly inaugurating the 'Hunar Haat' with MoS Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju at the Delhi Haat, Pitampura, here.

This is the first 'Hunar Haat' since the pandemic broke out and will be held from November 11-22 with the theme of 'vocal for local'.

Naqvi said magnificent indigenous products of master artisans are the "local pride" and have come in for "global praise" for 'Hunar Haat'.

'Hunar Haat' is becoming an effective platform to strengthen the mission of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" and "vocal for local" initiative by promoting and encouraging indigenous products of master artisans and craftsmen, the Union Minority Affairs minister said.

Naqvi said lakhs of master artisans and craftsmen from across the country are happy and excited that 'Hunar Haat' has been organised again after a gap of about seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rare and exquisite products made from clay, metals, wood, cane-bamboo, as well as mesmerizing pottery work, among other things, has been put up for display and available for sale at the 'Hunar Haat', the minister said.

Every corner of the country has a traditional and ancestral legacy of indigenous products and this legacy, which was on the verge of extinction, has got a boost after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for 'swadeshi', Naqvi said.

The indigenous industry has got a tremendous boost after Prime Minister Modi advocated "vocal for local", he said.

Naqvi said every corner of the country is endowed with an amazing diversity of indigenous products made with wood, brass, bamboo, glass, cloth, paper, clay etc.

The 'Hunar Haat' is an enormous platform, providing market and opportunities to master artisans, who prepare these indigenous exquisite handmade products, he said.

More than 100 stalls have been set up at this Hunar Haat and will include products such as dry flowers from Assam; Pochampally Ikkat from Andhra Pradesh; Munga silk, Madhubani paintings and artificial jewellery from Bihar; wooden lacquerware toys from Karnataka; toys from Manipur; wooden and glass toys from Uttar Pradesh; calligraphy painting from Delhi and Pashmina Shawls from Jammu and Kashmir.

Naqvi said 'Hunar Haat' has provided employment and employment opportunities to more than five lakh Indian artisans, craftsmen, culinary experts and other people associated with them in the last five years.

'Hunar Haat' has become a credible brand of rare exquisite indigenous handmade products, he said.

The Minority Affairs Ministry has organised more than two dozen 'Hunar Haats' so far across the country where lakhs of artisans, craftsmen have been provided employment and employment opportunities.

In the coming days, 'Hunar Haats' will be organised at Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, India Gate, New Delhi, Ranchi, Kota , among other places.

Naqvi said this 'Hunar Haat' will also be virtual with products of artisans available at http://hunarhaat.org.

Various cultural programmes will be presented every day by renowned artists at the 'Hunar Haat' that will be a major attraction at the event.

Naqvi said social distancing and other guidelines regarding the coronavirus pandemic are being strictly followed at 'Hunar Haat'.

Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs P K Das and other senior officials of the ministry were present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abbas Naqvi vocal for local Atmanirbhar Bharat Hunar Haat
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp