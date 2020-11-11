STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's COVID-19 active caseload falls below 5 lakh for first time after 106 days

Seventy per cent of the 44,281 new coronavirus infections reported in a span of 24 hours are from ten states and UTs with Delhi continuing to report the highest daily new cases at 7,830.

Published: 11th November 2020 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, thermal screeners, COVID 19, fever

For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Crossing another "milestone" in the fight against the pandemic, the COVID-19 active caseload in India has fallen below the 5 lakh-mark for the first time after 106 days and comprises merely 5.73 per cent of the total cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Seventy per cent of the 44,281 new coronavirus infections reported in a span of 24 hours are from ten states and UTs with Delhi continuing to report the highest daily new cases at 7,830.

It is followed by Kerala with 6,010 cases, the ministry said.

There are 4,94,657 active cases of coronavirus infections as on date.

It was 4,96,988 on July 28.

"This also indicates a sustained trend of declining active cases in the country. It assumes higher significance in the context of several countries across the globe reporting a surge in the number of new cases," the ministry said.

This landmark achievement has been made possible by the Centre's sustained, graded and targeted strategies, their effective implementation by states and UTs, dedicated and selfless service of doctors and all other COVID-19 warriors, it said.

Twenty-seven states and UTs have less than 20,000 active cases, the ministry highlighted.

"Just 8 states and UTs have more than 20,000 cases; two states (Maharashtra and Kerala) have active cases more than 50,000," the ministry said.

A total of 44,281 new cases have been reported in a span of 24 hours while 50,326 cases have recovered during this period.

This is the 39th day of daily recoveries exceeding the daily new cases, the ministry underlined.

The total COVID-19 recoveries have crossed the 80 lakh mark.

The number of total recoveries as on date is 80,13,783 and exceed active cases by 75,19,126.

The recovery rate has increased to 92.79 per cent, the ministry said.

In another milestone, India has carried out over 12 crore cumulative tests with 11,53,294 tests being conducted in a span of 24 hours.

The trend of daily low cases has been made possible by an exponential increase in the testing infrastructure.

The ministry said that 77 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 6,718 newly recovered cases closely followed by the 6,698 figure achieved by Kerala.

They are followed by 6,157 recoveries in Delhi.

Ten states and UTs account for 79 per cent of the COVID-19 fatalities.

A total of 512 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra saw the most casualties at 110.

Delhi and West Bengal follow with 83 and 53 new deaths, respectively.

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 86,36,011 with  44,281 people testing positive for the infection in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 1,27,571 with 512 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Active Coronavirus Cases India Coronavirus Recovery Rate
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp