STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man beaten by Rajasthan cops dies for allegedly not giving ‘Diwali donation’, five suspended 

According to eyewitnesses, some policemen from Ram Nagar police station reached the Kanjar slum in simple clothing in the afternoon to arrest 55-year-old Gurjar for gambling.

Published: 11th November 2020 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, jail, police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The death of a person in police custody sparked outrage in Rajasthan’s Bundi district on Tuesday. Harji Gurjar’s family alleged he was beaten up by policemen for refusing to give ‘Diwali donation’. After the prima facie investigation, five policemen have been suspended.

According to eyewitnesses, some policemen from Ram Nagar police station reached the Kanjar slum in simple clothing in the afternoon to arrest 55-year-old Gurjar for gambling. After his family protested, they agreed to let him off if he paid ‘Diwali donation’.

When Gurjar refused, he was taken to the police station. The family alleged that when they reached there, they found him unconscious and took him to hospital where he was declared dead. The family has released some videos on social media where the policemen are seen forcefully taking away Gurjar.

The police, however, claimed Gurjar was arrested for gambling and his health deteriorated while being taken to the police station. The family members of Gurjar and others held a protest and tried to take the body to the collector’s office.

They demanded exemplary punishment for the guilty policeman. The situation came under control when senior police officers promised strict action and an autopsy was initiated by the medical board in front of judicial officers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diwali donation Rajasthan Police Custodial Torture
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp