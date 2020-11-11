Man beaten by Rajasthan cops dies for allegedly not giving ‘Diwali donation’, five suspended 

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The death of a person in police custody sparked outrage in Rajasthan’s Bundi district on Tuesday. Harji Gurjar’s family alleged he was beaten up by policemen for refusing to give ‘Diwali donation’. After the prima facie investigation, five policemen have been suspended.

According to eyewitnesses, some policemen from Ram Nagar police station reached the Kanjar slum in simple clothing in the afternoon to arrest 55-year-old Gurjar for gambling. After his family protested, they agreed to let him off if he paid ‘Diwali donation’.

When Gurjar refused, he was taken to the police station. The family alleged that when they reached there, they found him unconscious and took him to hospital where he was declared dead. The family has released some videos on social media where the policemen are seen forcefully taking away Gurjar.

The police, however, claimed Gurjar was arrested for gambling and his health deteriorated while being taken to the police station. The family members of Gurjar and others held a protest and tried to take the body to the collector’s office.

They demanded exemplary punishment for the guilty policeman. The situation came under control when senior police officers promised strict action and an autopsy was initiated by the medical board in front of judicial officers.