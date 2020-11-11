STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This is PM's win: Chirag Paswan credits Bihar polls victory to Modi

The Paswan scion also congratulated the candidates who fought for the party and hoped that the efforts will reap the benefit in the future.

Published: 11th November 2020 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 02:03 PM

LJP President Chirag Paswan. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said that people of Bihar have reposed their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and credited him with the BJP's victory in the Assembly polls.

"People of Bihar have reposed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The result shows that people are excited for the BJP. This is PM Modi's victory," Paswan tweeted in Hindi.

The Paswan scion also congratulated the candidates who fought for the party and hoped that the efforts will reap the benefit in the future.

"All the LJP candidates fought well the elections all alone. Party's vote share also increased. LJP went with 'Bihar first Bihari first' resolution. The party also strengthened in every district and will benefit in future," he added.

The LJP chief thanked the people of Bihar for showing love towards his party.

"I am proud that the party never bowed down for power. We fought and told people about our work. The love shown by people has strengthened the party. I thank the people of Bihar," he tweeted.

According to the latest trends as per the Election Commission's website at 1 am, the BJP won 65 seats and leading on 9 while its ally Janata Dal (United) bagged 40 seats and ahead on 3. Other NDA partners Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) secured 4 seats each.

RJD registered victory in 70 constituencies and leading on 5 seats, its ally Congress won 18 seats and ahead on one.

The halfway mark in 243-member Bihar legislative assembly is 122.

