Youth killed by girlfriend using grinding stone in Uttar Pradesh, accused absconding

When the mother returned home around 8 pm, she found the house open and her son lying in a pool of blood.

Published: 11th November 2020 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

HAMIRPUR: A 23-year-old man was killed at his home allegedly by his lover using a grinding stone following an argument in the Rath area of Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said on Wednesday.

SHO of Rath police station K K Pandey said, "On Tuesday night, Varsha Anuragi killed her lover Virendra (23), with whom she was in a 'live-in relationship' using a 'silbatta' (grinding stone). The incident took place in the Bhatiyana locality. After the incident, the girl has been absconding."

He also said the incident took place when the victim's mother had gone to a Navodaya Vidyalaya to cook food for the hostellers, while his younger brother Anil had gone to a shoe shop for work.

Citing the neighbors, the SHO said there was an argument between the couple around 5 pm on Tuesday.

After some time, the girl left the place saying that she was going to the police to lodge a complaint. She locked the house from the outside.

When the mother returned home around 8 pm, she found the house open and her son lying in a pool of blood.

She immediately informed the police.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem, police said adding that efforts are on to catch hold of the culprit.

