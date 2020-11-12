STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After marathon meeting with Rajasthan government, Gujjar stir called off

After a marathon meeting with a ministerial group, the Gurjar delegation, including Col Kirori Singh Bainsla, met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Published: 12th November 2020 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 12:04 PM

Col Bainsla meets Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday night

Col Bainsla meets Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday night. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: On the eve of Diwali, in a huge relief to the people in Rajasthan and the Gehlot government, the 11-day-long Gujjar agitation in the state has come to an end. On Wednesday, Gujjars led by Col. Bainsla and the state government finally came to an agreement on the six demands that Gujjars had raised to end the agitation.

On Wednesday night, the sub-committee and a delegation of 17 Gujjars finally trashed out an agreement after a long six hour meeting and Col. Bainsla even met CM Ashok Gehlot at his residence later and agreed to call off the agitation.

Beside filling up a backlog of five per cent government vacancies in MBC category and full protection in recruitments that are currently under process were the major demands that Gujjars had raised as they set on the railway tracks at Peelupura village in Bharatpur district.

Speaking to the media, Bainsla's son, Vijay Bainsla asserted that similar agreements have been made with the government in the past but they are still hopeful and they have trust in the Gehlot government.

Vijay said that on few issues there is no full agreement and there is likely to be another couple of meetings between the two sides but they will go back to the community sitting on railway tracks and will announce to call off the agitation after meeting them on Thursday.

The government subcommittee, under the chairmanship of Energy Minister BD Kalla along with labour Minister Tikaram Julie and Technical Education state Minister Subhash Garg, participated in the discussion with the Gujjar delegation.

Due to the Gujjar agitation, countless passengers are facing major difficulties. As many as 300 trains are being diverted and some have been cancelled, passengers are forced to spend long hours in trains and travel extra to reach their destinations but on the eve of Diwali the compromise formula between two sides is likely to ease out road and rail traffic across Rajasthan.

Comments

