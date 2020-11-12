Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia tests COVID-19 positive

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Senior Akali leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Majithia asked people who came in his contact during the last few days to get themselves tested for the infection.

"This is to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID19. I request all those who have come in contact with me since the last couple of days to be observant about their health, follow self-quarantine and get themselves tested," Majithia said in a tweet.