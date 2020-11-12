STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cop 'assault': Arnab Goswami's pre-arrest bail plea adjourned to November 23

Their lawyer Shyam Kalyankar said the plea could not be heard on Thursday as the judge did not preside.

Published: 12th November 2020 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Supporters of Republic TV Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami celebrate after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the 2018 abetment to suicide case. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A sessions court here has adjourned till November 23 the hearing into the pre-arrest bail plea of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife in a case registered against them by Mumbai Police for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer.

"The anticipatory bail plea of Goswami and his wife was simply adjourned till November 23," he said.

"We did not seek any interim protection from arrest today as we are waiting for the detailed order of the Supreme Court (passed on Wednesday granting bail to Goswami in another matter)," Kalyankar said.

The apex court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Goswami in a case of alleged abetment to suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik in 2018.

Goswami, who was arrested on November 4, was released from the Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai late Wednesday evening.

Last week, an FIR was registered against Arnab Goswami, his wife Samyabrata Ray Goswami and his son at N M Joshi Marg police station in central Mumbai for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer when a police team went to his house to arrest him on November 4.

Currently, Arnab Goswami and his wife have filed an anticipatory bail plea in the assault case.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and under the Damage to Public Property Act.

