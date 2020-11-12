Couple killed in car-truck collision in Rajasthan

By PTI

JAIPUR: A couple was killed when their car collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred near Lasedi village on Wednesday night when the couple, along with their five-year-old son, was on their way to Gujarat from Jammu, Station House Officer, Rajgarh, Guru Bhupendra said.

However, the minor boy did not receive any injury, they said. Following the incident, the truck driver fled from the spot, the SHO said.

The bodies have been kept at Rajgarh government hospital for post mortem, he said.