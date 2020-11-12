Department of Posts launches digital life certification service for pensioners amid pandemic

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Department of Posts has launched a digital life certification service in coordination with India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) to help pensioners furnish life certificates (Jeevan Pramaan) digitally amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release.

Jeevan Pramaan is a biometric enabled digital service for pensioners. Retired employees availing pensions from central/state government/PSUs/PSBs or any other government organization can benefit from this facility.

With the launch of this service, pensioners will not be required to visit the office of the pension disbursing agency. They will be able to generate the life certificate either by visiting the nearest post office or through the Doorstep Banking Service offered by the Department of Posts through Postmen/Gramin Dak Sevaks with its extended reach.

Pensioners can contact the local Postman/Gramin Dak Sevak of their area or register their request through Post-Info Application available in the Google Play Store for generation of Digital Life Certificate.

Pensioners have to submit their Aadhaar number, mobile number, and pension details for this process. For each successful generation of Digital Life Certificate at the doorstep, Rs 70 (including GST/CESS/DSB) will be charged, the release added.