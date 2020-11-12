Man shot dead at home in Uttar Pradesh, accuse absconding

By PTI

BULANDSHAHR: A 25-year-old man was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at Sikandrabad town, 35 km from the district headquarters. The suspect, Akash, lives in the neighbourhood, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

Akash reached Ramveer's home, from where he also runs a shop, around 5 am on the pretext of buying sugar. When he opened the door, Akash allegedly shot him and fled, the SSP said.

A case has been registered and a search is on for the suspect, the officer added.