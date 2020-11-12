STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Non-supply of information to allottees by Gurugram developers may lead to strict actions

It has been observed that as and when the allottees contact the promoter or their representatives, the information is either not provided or even if provided, it is incomplete. 

Published: 12th November 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: If any real estate developer fails to provide information pertaining to plan, specifications and timeline to the allottees, it might lead to stringent actions in Gurugram. 

Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA), Gurugram, chairman K K Khandelwal has made it clear that not providing information pertaining to plan, specifications and timeline shall be treated as violation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 and may invite stringent actions against the developer.

The allottee has the right to visit the site and check himself the quality of construction going on. But, even after persistent requests, no such opportunity is given to the allottees, and when the allottees visit the site, security guards prevent them from entering there, the HARERA said.It also said the customer relation department of the promoter does not respond in an appropriate manner.

The response of the customer relations management department is totally antagonistic at times, and the allottee has to face not only an inconvenience but also has to undergo mental agony and pain.  

The authority was pained to observe that even during the proceedings of the authority the representative of the promoter rebuke, reprimand and scold the allottee in a very threatening manner.  

Khandelwal said it had been observed that a large number of complaints have been filed before the authority where serious allegations of misbehaviour and improper treatment have been levelled by allottees against the promoters.

Lack of moral behaviour with the customer, denial of their rights as mandated in the Act, non-supply of requisite information to the allottee shall be treated as violation of the Real Estate Act, 2016 and promoter will meet with strict actions and penal consequences, Khandelwal said.

After being apprised of such negligence and laxity in the attitude of the promoter, the Authority has directed two reputed promoters — EMAAR and JMD — to provide training to their customer relations management department, he said.

The authority is also in the process of finalising a code of conduct for the promoters and their staff regarding dealing with customers while exercising their rights under the provisions of RERA Act.

