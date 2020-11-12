STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rail passengers can now get up to 20 per cent discount on tickets for premier trains

The railways launched the discount scheme with the objective of increasing the patronage of premier trains during the lockdown

Published: 12th November 2020 06:50 PM

The premier trains include the Rajdhani (in pic), Shatabdi and Duronto Special among others (File | PTI)

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Going the airlines way, the railways announced that passengers can avail up to 20 per cent discount on the base fare of tickets for premier trains such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto Special depending on the occupancy levels.

The railways launched the discount scheme with the objective of increasing the patronage of premier trains during the lockdown.

At the time of booking the tickets, if 60 per cent of the seats are filled, passengers will be offered 20 per cent discount on the base fare. Similarly, if 70 to 80 per cent of seats are filled, passengers will be given 10 per cent discount. There will be no offer if 80 per cent of seats are filled.

However, the railways added that concession in fare will be applicable only for booking tickets in third tier AC class and AC Chair Car. There will be no change in other charges such as reservation fee, superfast and GST.

The discount will be offered to all passengers who book the tickets up to four days ahead of the scheduled departure of the trains. However, no deduction in fare will be given if the tickets are booked on the day of the journey.

For instance, if the passenger is scheduled to travel on November 15, the discount under the scheme will be applicable if tickets are booked between November 11 and 14, said the railways in a statement.

“In Southern Railways, passengers can avail the offer for trains leaving between November 15 and December 31 or till introduction of regular timetable train services,” added the railways.

While booking the tickets through IRCTC portal and ticket counters, rail passengers need not select any option for availing the offer under the scheme. “The discount will be given by default to all the passengers who fulfill the criteria fixed by the railways,” said a senior railway official.

