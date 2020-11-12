UP launches Rozgar Mission, targets 50 lakh jobs till March 2021

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched the ‘Rozgar Mission’ of the state government here saying that honesty was reflected in the performance of youths when they got jobs on the basis of their competence and merit.

While giving away the appointment and posting letters to 1438 junior engineers of irrigation and water resources department, the CM said that when appointed in a transparent manner, young recruits perform to the best of their abilities with dedication.

In fact, UP government’s employment scheme is a programme under which the government aims at providing jobs to at least 50 lakh youths till March 2021. The scheme will be targeted largely at those who lost their jobs during the Covid-19 economic slowdown.

The state government, which had planned the launch of ‘Rozgar Mission’ post-Diwali, preponed the event and distributed the appointment letters among the engineers as a Diwali bonanza.

“A job secured through unfair means using pulls and pressures leads to corruption and dishonesty. Our main focus has been to ensure transparency in appointments. Competence has been out the basis for making appointments,” said CM Yogi adding that those who got the letters were competent in their area of

responsibility and would help in taking the state forward on the path of development.

As per UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari, a target of providing 50 lakh jobs in next four and a half months has set. “Through this campaign, unemployed youth and those who have lost their jobs in the past few months will get a chance to apply for jobs in government departments, councils, corporations, etc. The government will also collaborate with the private sector for job creation,” the chief secretary said.

Till February 2020, UP had about 34 lakh unemployed persons as per official government data. In the first few months of the lockdown, close to 40 lakh people returned to UP from various states where they had been employed.

Tiwari said that under the programme, the government would also help people become self-employed, linking it with the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme of the Centre.

The CS has said that an ‘employment help desk’ should be set up in every department and in all organisations. The help desk will provide information about the various employment programmes being run by various departments and possible job openings. A database of employment will also be prepared. For this, an app and a web portal are being developed by the Directorate of Training and Employment.

Data related to employment will be updated on the portal every fortnight. All directorates, corporations, boards, commissions, etc have been directed to appoint a nodal officer to keep track of the progress and coordinate between various stakeholders.

The Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner has been appointed to oversee and coordinate the Mission Rozgar campaign while a high-level committee headed by the CS will monitor the campaign monthly. In each district, a committee under the chairmanship of the district magistrate will be set up to prepare an action plan for implementing the scheme at the district level.

Simultaneously, the Directorate of Training and Employment, in collaboration with private industries, will organise employment fairs and resolve all pending recruitment cases.

