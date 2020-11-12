STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP launches Rozgar Mission, targets 50 lakh jobs till March 2021

The scheme will be targeted largely at those who lost their jobs during the Covid-19 economic slowdown.

Published: 12th November 2020 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

CM Yogi Adityanath with the newly appointed junior engineers of irrigation and water resources department (Photo | Twitter/@myogiadityanath)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched the ‘Rozgar Mission’ of the state government here saying that honesty was reflected in the performance of youths when they got jobs on the basis of their competence and merit. 

While giving away the appointment and posting letters to 1438 junior engineers of irrigation and water resources department, the CM said that when appointed in a transparent manner, young recruits perform to the best of their abilities with dedication.

In fact, UP government’s employment scheme is a programme under which the government aims at providing jobs to at least 50 lakh youths till March 2021. The scheme will be targeted largely at those who lost their jobs during the Covid-19 economic slowdown.

The state government, which had planned the launch of ‘Rozgar Mission’ post-Diwali, preponed the event and distributed the appointment letters among the engineers as a Diwali bonanza.

“A job secured through unfair means using pulls and pressures leads to corruption and dishonesty. Our main focus has been to ensure transparency in appointments. Competence has been out the basis for making appointments,” said CM Yogi adding that those who got the letters were competent in their area of
responsibility and would help in taking the state forward on the path of development.

As per UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari, a target of providing 50 lakh jobs in next four and a half months has set. “Through this campaign, unemployed youth and those who have lost their jobs in the past few months will get a chance to apply for jobs in government departments, councils, corporations, etc. The government will also collaborate with the private sector for job creation,” the chief secretary said.

Till February 2020, UP had about 34 lakh unemployed persons as per official government data. In the first few months of the lockdown, close to 40 lakh people returned to UP from various states where they had been employed.

Tiwari said that under the programme, the government would also help people become self-employed, linking it with the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme of the Centre.

The CS has said that an ‘employment help desk’ should be set up in every department and in all organisations. The help desk will provide information about the various employment programmes being run by various departments and possible job openings. A database of employment will also be prepared. For this, an app and a web portal are being developed by the Directorate of Training and Employment.

Data related to employment will be updated on the portal every fortnight. All directorates, corporations, boards, commissions, etc have been directed to appoint a nodal officer to keep track of the progress and coordinate between various stakeholders.

The Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner has been appointed to oversee and coordinate the Mission Rozgar campaign while a high-level committee headed by the CS will monitor the campaign monthly. In each district, a committee under the chairmanship of the district magistrate will be set up to prepare an action plan for implementing the scheme at the district level.

Simultaneously, the Directorate of Training and Employment, in collaboration with private industries, will organise employment fairs and resolve all pending recruitment cases.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Rozgar Mission Diwali Bonanza UP employment scheme
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp