Yes Bank case: Rana Kapoor's daughter Roshni gets bail

She is one of the eight accused named in the charge sheet filed in the case by the CBI.

Published: 12th November 2020 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

According to the CBI FIR, the scam started taking shape between April and June 2018 when Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of the scam-hit DHFL. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI:  A magistrate court here on Thursday granted bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's daughter Roshni Kapoor, an accused in the Yes Bank fraud case linked to DHFL, after she appeared before the court in response to summons issued to her.

Roshni Kapoor was summoned by the court last month in connection with the case.

She is one of the eight accused named in the charge sheet filed in the case by the CBI.

Roshini Kapoor was grantedbail by a magistrate's court, her lawyer Subash Jadhav said.

In June this year, the CBI filed the charge sheet against Rana Kapoor and others under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act and Indian Penal Code.

However, the charges of corruption were dropped by the special CBI court as the prosecution did not obtain the sanction needed to prosecute under the PC Act. Thus, the case was shifted to the magistrate court for trial.

The magistrate court last month accepted the charge sheet filed by the CBI and issued summons to all the accused who are not arrested in the case, including Roshni Kapoor and four other companies DHFL, Belief Realtors Pvt Ltd, RKW Project PVT Ltd, DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd.

Responding to the summons, Roshni Kapoor appeared before the magistrate court and sought bail.

As per the central agency, in return for investment in Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) debentures by Yes Bank, companies controlled by Rana Kapoor and his family members allegedly got undue benefits.

The scam started between April and June 2018, when the Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of the scam-hit DHFL, the CBI has alleged.

In return, DHFL promoters (Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan) allegedly "paid kickback of Rs 600 crore" in the form of loans to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, a firm controlled by Kapoor's wife and daughters, it has claimed.

