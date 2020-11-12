STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

You got it wrong, Nitish Kumar tells scribes when asked about 'last poll' remark

'You guys did not get it right. I say the same thing at the last rally in every election ant bhala to sab bhala (all is well that ends well),' said Kumar.

Published: 12th November 2020 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar addresses a gathering during an election rally in Patna. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday sought to clarify his recent "aakhiri chunaav" (last poll) remark which had triggered intense speculations, and claimed that it was an utterance made by him whenever he wrapped up an election campaign, but it was "misunderstood" this time.

The JD(U) president was talking to journalists here for the first time after results for the assembly elections came out and the NDA got a clear majority, though his own party suffered a slump and got outperformed by junior partner BJP.

The JD(U) won 43 seats against the saffron party's 71. "You guys did not get it right. I say the same thing at the last rally in every election ant bhala to sab bhala (all is well that ends well)," said Kumar when asked about his closing remarks at an election meeting he addressed in Purnea district last week, shortly before campaigning for the final phase of polls came to an end.

"Listen to what I said before and after it and you will understand the context. Had you done so, you would not have misunderstood it," said Kumar whose words "ye mera aakhiri chunaav hai" (this is my last election) was interpreted by the opposition as an admission of impending defeat and a ploy to strike a chord with an angry electorate.

However, JD(U) leaders had later came out with a clarification that "aakhiri chunaav" meant "aakhiri chunaavi sabha" (last election meeting) and Kumar was not talking about retirement.

The 69-year-old chief minister, who has been in power since 2005, appeared unhappy over projections of a strong anti-incumbency during the elections and predictions of a rout of the ruling dispensation.

"I have been selflessly serving people. Still, some people succeeded in creating some confusion. You must have noted the anxieties triggered in public mind following the projections of the exit polls," Kumar said.

Most exit polls had predicted a comfortable victory for the RJD-led Grand Alliance which had led to fears, among those not sympathetic to Lalu Prasad's party, that its return to power could lead to lawlessness.

"Jungle raj", alluding to the alleged lawlessness that prevailed during the 15 years Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi had ruled the state, came to be the recurring theme of the NDA's poll campaign.

Lending weight to the narrative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is being credited for the BJP's stellar performance, had repeatedly warned the people of the state against promises made by Prasad's heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, whom he never mentioned by name but always referred to as "jungle raj ke yuvraj". Yadav was also the chief ministerial candidate of the RJD-led Grand Alliance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar NDA BJP
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp