STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ASEAN meet: PM calls for rule-based regional order as he promotes New Delhi’s 'Act East Policy'

India and the ASEAN also deliberated on the situation in the South China Sea and affirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, stability, safety and security in the region.

Published: 13th November 2020 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 17th ASEAN Summit, which he addressed virtually from New Delhi on Thursday | pti

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who co-chaired the India-ASEAN virtual summit on Thursday, said the grouping is the core of New Delhi’s Act East Policy as he pitched for greater connectivity between the two.

“We believe that a cohesive and responsible ASEAN is necessary for security and growth for all in the region. It is our top priority to boost connectivity between India and ASEAN be it physical, economic, cultural, digital, financial or maritime,” Modi said in his opening address.

At a virtual summit, India and the ASEAN also deliberated on the situation in the South China Sea and affirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, stability, safety and security in the region besides ensuring freedom of navigation and overflight, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Pointing at the convergence of approach of India and ASEAN, he called for ensuring a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific. ASEAN is a grouping with 10 countries in the region while India, China, Japan, Australia and the US are its dialogue partners.

The summit also welcomed the adoption of a new ASEAN-India Plan of Action for 2021-2025 to boost overall cooperation in various areas.

In the summit, Prime Minister Modi announced a contribution of USD 1 million to COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund and stressed on leveraging strong ties between the two sides in the battle against the pandemic.

In the previous ASEAN-India summit in Bangkok last year, Modi had proposed a new framework called 'Indo-Pacific Ocean's Initiative' to create a safe and secure maritime domain in the Indo-Pacific, indicating India's readiness to play a bigger role in the region.

In his address, Modi also underscored the importance of greater physical and digital connectivity between ASEAN and India and re-iterated India's offer of USD 1 billion Line of Credit to support ASEAN connectivity, Secretary (East) in the MEA Riva Ganguly Das said at an online media briefing about the summit.

The summit took place amid China's aggressive behaviour in the disputed South China Sea, Indo-Pacific region as well as in eastern Ladakh.

A number of ASEAN countries have territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea.

According to Riva Das Ganguly, Secretary (East), MEA, all regional and global issues of mutual interests were discussed during the meeting.

The secretary said the discussions also covered regional and international issues of common interest and concern including South China Sea and terrorism.

"Both sides noted the importance of promoting a rules-based order in the region including through upholding adherence to international law, especially the UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea).

"The leaders affirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, stability, safety and security in the South China Sea in particular freedom of navigation and overflight," she said.

"There is ample closeness between India's 'Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative' and ASEAN's 'Outlook on Indo Pacific'. We firmly believe that a cohesive and responsive ASEAN is essential for security and growth for all in the region," Modi said in his opening remarks.

"Speeding up all types of connectivity initiatives between India and ASEAN - physical, economic, social, digital, financial, maritime - is the top priority for us. We have come very close in all these areas in the last few years," he said.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries including the US, China, Japan and Australia are its dialogue partners.

The ties between India and ASEAN have been on an upswing in the last few years with focus being on ramping up cooperation in the areas of trade and investment as well as security and defence.

In his address, Modi said the ASEAN Group is the core of India's Act East Policy since the very beginning.

Ganguly Das said Modi noted that a cohesive, responsive and prosperous ASEAN is central to India's Indo-Pacific Vision and contributes to 'Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)'.

"The Prime Minister underscored the importance of strengthening convergence between India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific to ensure a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific region. He invited the ASEAN countries to take the lead on various pillars of our Oceans Initiative," she said.

On trade and investment, she said the review of ASEAN-India trade in goods agreement has been long pending and added that Modi called for an early review of the pact.

Ganguly Das said the Prime Minister underlined the importance of diversification and resilience of supply chains for post-COVID economic recovery.

On the approach by the ASEAN leaders on Indo-Pacific, she said they also underlined the convergence between 'ASEAN Outlook' and India's approach.

"Overall it was a fruitful exchange with ASEAN leaders and the summit was successful in bringing out the convergence between the two sides," the official said.

She said ASEAN-India strategic partnership stands on a strong foundation of shared geographical, historical and civilisational ties.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India-ASEAN virtual summit PM Modi
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp