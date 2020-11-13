STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP will be empty if Maha Vikas Aghadi decides on it, says NCP's Nawab Malik

Malik said some BJP leaders were keen to join the NCP and a 'trailer' of the development will 'soon be released'.

Published: 13th November 2020 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

NCP leader Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)

NCP leader Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BJP will become "empty" if the Maha Vikas Aghadi decides on it but the latter had no intention to do so, Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said on Friday.

Malik said some BJP leaders were keen to join the NCP and a "trailer" of the development will "soon be released".

He said the state government under Uddhav Thackeray, formed by the Shiv Sena, Congress and his party, will last its complete term.

ALSO READ | Will ensure BJP remains in Opposition in Maharashtra for next 25 years, says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

Taking to Twitter, the state minority affairs minister referred to the claim often made by BJP leaders, including former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, that the MVA government would collapse on its own due to "internal differences".

Malik, who is also his party's national spokesperson, said the government would complete its term as it is "working unitedly on a common minimum programme".

"The ideologies of the three parties are different, but no party has joined the government jettisoning its own ideology," he added.

"If we decide, the BJP will become empty, but we do not want to do so.

Some BJP MLAs want to join our party.

Its trailer will soon be released," Malik claimed, but did not elaborate.

Recently, senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse, disgruntled with his party since he was made to resign from the Fadnavis government, joined the NCP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maha Vikas Aghadi NCP Nawab Malik BJP
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp