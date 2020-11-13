STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre to hold further talks with Punjab farmers on new farm laws: Narendra Singh Tomar

Tomar and Union Food, Commerce and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal held a day-long meeting with representatives of various farmer unions at Vigyan Bhawan here.

Published: 13th November 2020 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said the Centre will hold another round of discussion with Punjab farmers protesting against new farm laws amid differences on certain issues.

He also said that train services will resume after the state government and protesting farmer unions assure the safety of the tracks.

This meeting comes a month after the union agriculture secretary's discussion with Punjab farmers in the national capital remained inconclusive. Farmer bodies had staged a walk out demanding ministerial-level talks.

It also comes ahead of another protest being planned under the banner of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) in Delhi on November 26 and 27 against the three new farm laws enacted by the central government

"We discussed for long hours. The discussion was held in a cordial atmosphere. But there were differences on the government's view on their (farmers) issues. But we have told (them) that this discussion will continue," Tomar told reporters.

He said, however, Punjab farmers have been assured the new farm laws will not have any impact on MSP procurement and mandi system.

"APMC mandi will be there in Punjab and MSP buying will continue there," he said adding that procurement of paddy in this kharif season in Punjab has been significant.

Asserting that the Centre is committed towards MSP buying, Tomar said it has procured about 273.35 lakh tonnes of paddy at minimum support price (MSP) so far in this kharif season, out of which Punjab alone has contributed 192.04 lakh tonnes.

On train movement to Punjab, Tomar said, "The railways minister in the meeting said that trains will resume after the state government assures safety of the tracks. Punjab government and farmers have to think over this issue." The Modi government had on October 24 suspended the movement of freight trains to Punjab citing the blockade.

In a separate statement, the agriculture ministry said, "The talks were held in a cordial atmosphere and both sides agreed to continue to hold further discussions." Briefing about the reforms made in the agri sector to empower the farmers, Tomar in the meeting stressed that agriculture is always a top priority for the government to boost rural economy.

"The new farm laws would not only provide freedom of choice to the farmers to sell their produce at remunerative price but also safeguard the interest of farmers," he said.

Tomar also mentioned that the Centre is taking several measures for the welfare of farmers with a specific focus on 'Aatmnirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

However, sources said that despite a day-long discussion, the central government could not reach an accord as Punjab farmers insisted on their core demand that was to repeal the acts and give statutory backing to MSP purchase.

