Modi, Biden will speak at 'mutually convenient time', ties have bipartisan support in US: MEA

The MEA's assertion comes days after Biden defeated incumbent President Donald Trump in a bitterly-fought presidential election that attracted a record number of Americans to cast their votes.

Published: 13th November 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

In this Oct. 1 2014 file image Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the then US Vice President Joe Biden in Washington DC. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States president-elect Joe Biden will speak with each other in due course at a mutually convenient time, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday and asserted that India-US ties enjoy bipartisan support in America.

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the prime minister had congratulated US president-elect Biden through a tweet and had also appreciated the former American vice president's contribution to strengthening India-US relations.

Prime Minister Modi had also conveyed that he looks forward to working with him to take India-US relations to greater heights, Srivastava said at an online media briefing.

Asked when will the two leaders speak with each other, he said it will happen in "due course at a mutually convenient time".

On the future of ties under the incoming US administration, Srivastava said the foundation of India-US relations is very strong and this comprehensive global strategic partnership between the two countries has bipartisan support in the United States.

"It has been seen that successive presidents and administrations have deepened the ties," he said.

The ties between India and the US have witnessed a major upswing in the last four years, particularly in areas of defence and security.

Joe Biden PM Modi Donald Trump US Elections 2020 US Polls 2020
