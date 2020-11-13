STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh appeals to people to celebrate Diwali in eco-friendly, COVID-safe manner

Singh, while extending warm greetings to the people, urged them to follow all COVID-19 norms and celebrate the festivals with their families in the comfort and safety of their homes.

Published: 13th November 2020 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

People lighting earthern lamps on the bank of river Saryu for Diwali.

For representational purpose. ( File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday appealed to the people to celebrate the festivals of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas in an environment-friendly and COVID-safe manner.

Singh, while extending warm greetings to the people, urged them to follow all COVID-19 norms and celebrate the festivals with their families in the comfort and safety of their homes amid these unprecedented times, an official statement said here.

He exhorted them to mark these celebrations by illuminating their homes and maintaining social distancing.

Bandi Chhor Divas (prisoner release day) is celebrated to mark the historical release of the sixth Sikh guru, Guru Hargobind, from the Mughal prison along with 52 kings in 1620.

ALSO READ | Want to buy green crackers for Diwali? This government order shows you how

The CM also urged the people to refrain from bursting firecrackers even though the state government has allowed a two-hour window in this regard, to check the spread of pollution which could further aggravate the coronavirus situation.

Singh had on Tuesday announced a two-hour window for use of green firecrackers on Diwali and Gurpurab, with a curb for Christmas too across the state, except in Mandi Gobindgarh, where a total ban has been imposed from the midnight of November 9-10 till November 30-December 1 midnight on account of its poor Air Quality Index (AQI).

According to the state government's directives, on Diwali (November 14), green crackers can be burst from 8 pm to 10 pm, and on Gurpurab (November 30), they will be allowed from 4 am to 5 am and from 9 pm to 10 pm.

On Christmas Eve, people can burst crackers from 11.55 pm till 12.30 am.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Amarinder Singh Diwali COVID 19
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp