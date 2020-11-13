STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Self-styled godman Computer Baba booked for manhandling panchayat personnel

Tyagi (54), popularly known as Computer Baba, is currently in jail after he was arrested in preventive action when the administration was removing encroachment from government land near Indore.

Published: 13th November 2020 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Computer Baba

Computer Baba Namdas Tyagi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: A fresh case has been registered against self-styled godman Namdeo Das Tyagi, for allegedly manhandling a panchayat staffer before the demolition of alleged illegal construction at his ashram near here, police said on Friday.

Tyagi (54), popularly known as Computer Baba, is currently in jail after he was arrested in preventive action when the administration was removing encroachment from government land in Jamburdi Hapsi village near Indore on Sunday.

The godman has been booked in a fresh case and formally rearrested in jail, following a complaint from the secretary of a village panchayat under Gandhinagar police station area, additional superintendent of police Prashant Choubey said.

The complaint stated that Tyagi and his associates had allegedly abused, manhandled and ill-treated a panchayat staffer, who had gone to free a government land from his possession on Sunday, the official said.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the India Penal Code on Thursday, the ASP said.

The sub-divisional magistrate's court had rejected the godman's bail plea, following which an additional sessions judge also scrapped his review petition.

Tyagi enjoyed MoS status in the previous Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, and was appointed as the chairman of a river conservation trust.

The authorities have claimed that they have freed 40,000 sq ft of land worth Rs 13 crore from alleged encroachment by Tyagi.

The administration has freed 20,000 sq ft from Tyagi's illegal possession in the premises of Shri Dakshin Kali Peeth Trimahavidya temple in Ambikapuri extension, sub-divisional magistrate Rajesh Rathore had stated earlier.

Tyagi had allegedly illegally occupied the temple premises and constructed five rooms, it was stated.

Apart from this, illegal construction on 20,000 sq ft of land adjacent to a temple in the city's super corridor area has been demolished.

