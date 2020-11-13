Want to buy green crackers for Diwali? This government order shows you how

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Green crackers can be identified through a distinct green logo of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), National Environmental and Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO) as well as a QR code system.

This was stated in an order issued by Anjum Parwez, Principal Secretary, Revenue department (Disaster Management). The order stated that green crackers don't contain harmful chemicals, thereby reducing air pollution considerably. They are less harmful in comparison to conventional firecrackers.

"Green firecrackers are available as sparklers, flowerpots and maroons. QR code is a novel feature incorporated on the firecrackers to avoid manufacture and sale of counterfeit products," the order said.

Defining green crackers, the order said that these are made with reduced shell size, elimination of ash usage, reduced usage of raw materials in the composition, are of uniform quality and use dust suppressants to reduce emissions with specific reference to PM, SO2 and NO2.