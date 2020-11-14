STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP chief JP Nadda begins preparations for 2024 elections, to go on 100 days nationwide tour

Taking COVID-19 spread into consideration, during his tour in various states, a request has been made not to gather more than 200 persons in a big hall.

Published: 14th November 2020 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

BJP chief JP Nadda addresses an election campaign rally at Jalley in Darbhanga.

BJP chief JP Nadda addresses an election campaign rally at Jalley in Darbhanga. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: National president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda is set to tour the country to strengthen the organisation with an aim to begin preparing for 2024 general elections.

Nadda, not resting on the laurels of a big victory, would soon be undertaking a 100 day 'Rashtriya Vistrit Pravas' throughout the country. He has further divided days of his stay in a state to work on devising a strategy for 2024 general elections. One of the objectives would be to work on seats that were not won by the party in 2019 and also on how to win those seats in 2024 has been listed as one of the crucial aspects of the trip BJP chief would undertake soon.

Nadda, who has been praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for winning Bihar polls, would be meeting party's public representatives, debating and discussing new possible coalitions, improving state governments image, interacting with various influencial groups, bringing clarity on the party's ideology in the cadre and initiating dialogue with senior functionaries of the party and coalition partners in the states.

ALSO READ | BJP rejigs states' in-charge team, Radha Mohan gets UP, CT Ravi gets Tamil Nadu

"To include teams in the decision making process and targets thereof, to give a detailed report on party related activities and to bring uniformity in various activities and to expand the footprints of the party with an objective of making country Supreme," a highly placed source said.

Taking COVID-19 spread into consideration, during his tour in various states, a request has been made not to gather more than 200 persons in a big hall.

"There should be temperature checking machine, sanitiser and compulsory face mask instructions in place and there should be no programe of gifting shawl, garlands in the stage. Every aspect of the meeting should be well documented," stated a highly placed source.

ALSO READ | BJP eyes backward votes in Bihar, looks to groom Dalit leader from its ranks 

The states too have been categorized in A, B, C and D categories. Category A are the states where BJP is in government or is a principal coalition partner like Nagaland, Bihar, Karnataka, Tripura, etc.

Category 'B' pertains to those states where BJP is not in power like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Odisha.

Category 'C' pertains to small states like Lakshadweep, Meghalaya and Mizoram and Category D is for election-bound states like Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, Pudducherry and Tamil Nadu.

Except for Uttar Pradesh, Nadda will stay in the category 'C' states for 2 days as for categories A and B are concerned, the national president will stay for 3 days. In UP, the national president will be doing pravas for 8 days. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP JP Nadda 2024 general elections
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp