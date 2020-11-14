STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP eyes backward votes in Bihar, looks to groom Dalit leader from its ranks 

Within the BJP, the LJP’s source of strength is seen in its past to share power at the Centre in the absence of which it could face fragmentation. 

Published: 14th November 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar elections 2020

PM Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wave at the crowd during an election rally for the second phase of Bihar Assembly polls in Samastipur. (File Photo | PTI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sensing that the LJP’s vote base is up for grabs, the BJP is preparing to go without the Chirag Paswan-led outfit, with focus on grooming Dalit leadership from the party ranks in Bihar. 

Within the BJP, the LJP’s source of strength is seen in its past to share power at the Centre in the absence of which it could face fragmentation. 

​While the LJP is seen to have garnered about six per cent vote share, the BJP leaders feel that it was helped by the rebel factor, from the ranks of all the major parties. 

The LJP’s strategy to field a large number of rebels principally harmed the JD-U. The BJP also faced the heat on a few seats where the LJP had fielded the candidates. 

The road ahead for the BJP will be to gain foothold in the 24 per cent vote base which went to parties outside the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.

“The BJP’s strategy to field a large number of candidates from extremely backward castes and OBCs paid off well in the elections. The next logical course will indeed be to groom and project Dalit leaders,” said a BJP strategist. 

With the JD-U leadership livid with the LJP, the BJP is likely to have hands off approach with the Chirag Paswan headed outfit. This may deprive the LJP a share in power at the Centre. 

“Chirag played the spoiler in this election, but he has a daunting task on hand to keep his flock intact. His father was able to ensure relevance of the LJP with alliances and power sharing. Chirag resorted to a new untested strategy, which can leave him alone,” said another BJP strategist. 

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JDU Bihar BJP Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp