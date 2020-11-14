BJP eyes backward votes in Bihar, looks to groom Dalit leader from its ranks 

Manish Anand By

NEW DELHI: Sensing that the LJP’s vote base is up for grabs, the BJP is preparing to go without the Chirag Paswan-led outfit, with focus on grooming Dalit leadership from the party ranks in Bihar.

Within the BJP, the LJP’s source of strength is seen in its past to share power at the Centre in the absence of which it could face fragmentation.

​While the LJP is seen to have garnered about six per cent vote share, the BJP leaders feel that it was helped by the rebel factor, from the ranks of all the major parties.

The LJP’s strategy to field a large number of rebels principally harmed the JD-U. The BJP also faced the heat on a few seats where the LJP had fielded the candidates.

The road ahead for the BJP will be to gain foothold in the 24 per cent vote base which went to parties outside the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.

“The BJP’s strategy to field a large number of candidates from extremely backward castes and OBCs paid off well in the elections. The next logical course will indeed be to groom and project Dalit leaders,” said a BJP strategist.

With the JD-U leadership livid with the LJP, the BJP is likely to have hands off approach with the Chirag Paswan headed outfit. This may deprive the LJP a share in power at the Centre.

“Chirag played the spoiler in this election, but he has a daunting task on hand to keep his flock intact. His father was able to ensure relevance of the LJP with alliances and power sharing. Chirag resorted to a new untested strategy, which can leave him alone,” said another BJP strategist.

