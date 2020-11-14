BJP rejigs states' in-charge team, Radha Mohan gets UP, CT Ravi gets Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP chief JP Nadda on Friday announced his new team of states in-charges. The party’s national general secretary, Bhupender Yadav, retained his current assignments as in-charge for Bihar and Gujarat, with national secretaries Harish Dwivedi and Anupam Hazara to assist him.

Former Union Minister and BJP vice-president Radha Mohan Singh has been appointed to look after the affairs in the key state of Uttar Pradesh, with national secretary Satya Kumar, Sunil Ojha and Sanjeev Chaurasia assisting him. Satya Kumar will also be the in-charge of Andaman and Nicobar.

Former national general secretary P Murlidhar Rao, who was earlier looking after Karnataka, will look after the party affairs in Madhya Pradesh while Union Minister V Muralidharan will be in-charge of Andhra Pradesh along with Sunil Deodhar as co-incharge. Arun Singh replaces Rao in Karnataka.

A new entrant in the BJP national office bearers’ list, CT Ravi has been appointed in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa. Ravi was instrumental in the induction of Khushbu Sundar in the party last month.

​National general secretary Kailash Vijayvargia has retained West Bengal, which he had been looking after for a couple of years.

He will be assisted by national secretary Arvind Menon and BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya. BJP vice-president D Purandeshwari will look after the affairs of Odisha and Chhattisgarh while another vice-president, BJ Panda, will be in-charge for Delhi and Assam.

The BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, who was earlier co-incharge for Delhi, will now look after the affairs of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Telangana. Party general secretary Dushyant Gautam has been made in-charge of Punjab, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand and Dilip Sakia of Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh. National secretary Vinod Tawde will look after the party’s work in Haryana.