STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress silent on Barack Obama’s Rahul Gandhi 'lacked aptitude' comment, leaders fume

However, party leaders expressed anguish with MP Manickam Tagore saying Obama’s judgement about Gandhi is not acceptable to any Indian. 

Published: 14th November 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (L) and former US President Barack Obama (R)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (L) and former US President Barack Obama (R)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress leaders hit out at former US president Barack Obama for referring to Rahul Gandhi as a “nervous” leader in his book, though the party did not make any official comment. 

“May I humbly remind certain overzealous friends of the media running a sponsored agenda that we don’t comment on the individual’s views in a book. In the past, a leader has been called psychopath and master divider by people and agencies. We didn’t acknowledge such comments!” said Congress media department chief R S Surjewala. 

However, party leaders expressed anguish with MP Manickam Tagore saying Obama’s judgement about Gandhi is not acceptable to any Indian. 

ALSO READ | 'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Barack Obama on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his memoir

​“No one can know the personality of any person in 5 to 10 minutes. Sometimes it takes years. You are wrong to judge the personality of Rahul Gandhi ji. You will bite the dust; just wait for some time,” said Udit Raj. 

Acharya Pramod Krishnan said Obama had hurt the sentiments of crores of Congress workers. 

In his memoir, A Promised Land, Obama has talked about political leaders from around the world. On Gandhi, Obama says he has “a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who’d done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject,” according to a review in The New York Times.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Barack Obama Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp