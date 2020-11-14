Congress silent on Barack Obama’s Rahul Gandhi 'lacked aptitude' comment, leaders fume
However, party leaders expressed anguish with MP Manickam Tagore saying Obama’s judgement about Gandhi is not acceptable to any Indian.
Published: 14th November 2020 08:27 AM | Last Updated: 14th November 2020 08:38 AM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Congress leaders hit out at former US president Barack Obama for referring to Rahul Gandhi as a “nervous” leader in his book, though the party did not make any official comment.
“May I humbly remind certain overzealous friends of the media running a sponsored agenda that we don’t comment on the individual’s views in a book. In the past, a leader has been called psychopath and master divider by people and agencies. We didn’t acknowledge such comments!” said Congress media department chief R S Surjewala.
However, party leaders expressed anguish with MP Manickam Tagore saying Obama’s judgement about Gandhi is not acceptable to any Indian.
ALSO READ | 'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Barack Obama on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
“No one can know the personality of any person in 5 to 10 minutes. Sometimes it takes years. You are wrong to judge the personality of Rahul Gandhi ji. You will bite the dust; just wait for some time,” said Udit Raj.
Acharya Pramod Krishnan said Obama had hurt the sentiments of crores of Congress workers.
In his memoir, A Promised Land, Obama has talked about political leaders from around the world. On Gandhi, Obama says he has “a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who’d done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject,” according to a review in The New York Times.