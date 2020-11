By PTI

THANE: Four persons have been arrested in Bhiwandi area of Thane district for selling beef, the police said on Saturday.

Beef worth Rs 1.43 lakh in illicit markets was also seized from their possession, an official said.

The police conducted a raid in Shantinagar area on Friday and held four persons.

They were booked under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act of 1976 and relevant IPC sections.