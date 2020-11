By PTI

BHOPAL: Senior Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Kailash Sarang died on Saturday at a hospital in Mumbai, family sources said.

He was 85.

Sarang, who was suffering from age-related ailments, had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai 12 days ago, sources said.

He is survived by two sons and three daughters.

His son Vishwas Sarang is a minister in the Madhya Pradesh governemnt.