Online lottery fraud busted in Greater Noida; five arrested

NEW DELHI: A gang allegedly run by a Nigerian national that duped people on the pretext of an “international online lottery” has been busted and five of its Indian members arrested in Greater Noida on Friday, police said.

The arrests were made after a complaint was lodged at the Ecotech 3 police station in connection with the fraud by the gang, they said DCP, Central Noida, Harish Chander said, “The gang was run by a Nigerian national identified as Sam, who is absconding.”

Police said, Sam, the handler of the five arrested accused, is currently staying somewhere in Delhi.

Those held have been identified as Ansar Baksh, Gautam Singh, Irfan Shah, Mohseen Dapaali and Afzal Pathan, all natives of Uttar Pradesh.

​“The accused contacted people and told them that they have been selected winners in an international lottery and have won some huge amount of money. However, they sought money in the guise of processing fees. Once they got the money via online transfer, the accused would go untraceable,” DCP said.