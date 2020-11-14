STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Peaceful, happy Diwali': Top leaders including PM Modi, President Kovind extend greetings

Diwali is being celebrated across the country on Saturday with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Published: 14th November 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Chennaiites celebrate Diwali with Rangoli

Chennaiites celebrate Diwali with Rangoli. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Agencies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Diwali on Saturday.

"Best wishes to all countrymen on Diwali. Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy," he tweeted.

Diwali is being celebrated across the country on Saturday.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended their greetings on Diwali.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday extended greetings on Diwali, appealing to the people to buy local products to encourage artisans.

"May this festival of lights usher happiness, prosperity and peace. As we celebrate the festival, let us help spread some light in the homes of our local artisans, craftspersons and manufacturers by going #Local4Diwali," the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

As the fight against COVID-19 is still on, Naidu appealed to people to observe social distancing and other norms and celebrate the festival in a safe and eco-friendly way.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his wishes to the soldiers guarding the borders of the country, on the occasion of Diwali.

"On this occasion of Deepawali, I extend my best wishes especially to all the soldiers guarding the borders of the country and to their families. I salute the courage and valor of all the soldiers of the country and wish them good health," Singh tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

"I also wish Deepawali to the ex-servicemen of the country and their families. They have given their lives to the security and service of the country. Even though they are no longer in active service, their passion to do anything for the country remains at stake," he added.

(Inputs from PTI, ANI)

