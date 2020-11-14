Towering visionary who laid foundation of India: Rahul Gandhi's tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also offered floral tributes at Shanti Vana on the 131st birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.
NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tributes to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, saying he was a towering visionary who laid the foundation of the country with values of brotherhood, egalitarianism and modern outlook.
Born in 1889, the Congress stalwart remains India's longest serving prime minister.
Today, India celebrates the birth anniversary of its first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji: a towering visionary who laid the foundation of our country with values of brotherhood, egalitarianism & modern outlook.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 14, 2020
Our endeavour must be to conserve these values.
Rahul Gandhi also offered floral tributes at Shanti Vana here on the 131st birth anniversary of Nehru.