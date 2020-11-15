STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India remains supportive of Palestinians' aspirations: EAM Jaishankar

Published: 15th November 2020 09:25 PM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India remains supportive of the aspirations of Palestinians in their pursuit of statehood, peace and prosperity, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said as he wished the state of Palestine on their Declaration of Independence Day.

On November 15, 1988, the Palestine National Council, the legislative body of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), issued the Palestinian Declaration of Independence.

The announcement of Palestinian Declaration of Independence was made by then Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat from Algeria, in which he stated that Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Palestine.

"Greetings to FM Dr Riyad Al-Maliki and the Government and people of the State of Palestine on their Declaration of Independence Day.

India remains supportive to the aspirations of Palestinians in their pursuit of statehood, peace and prosperity," Jaishankar tweeted.

In 1988, India became one of the first countries to recognise the Palestinian State.

