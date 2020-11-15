Manipur CM Biren Singh tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self-isolate and get tested”.

Official sources said the Chief Minister was in home isolation. He had addressed some rallies during by-elections to five Assembly segments in the state held recently. Allegations galore people had not adhered to the COVID-19 guidelines during electioneering.

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also is a BJP stalwart in Northeast, was among politicians who wished Singh’s speedy recovery.

“You please take very good care of yourself. My good wishes are with you Hon CM @NBirenSingh,” Sarma tweeted.

Earlier, Manipur Cabinet Minister Thongam Biswajit and MLA Fazoor Rahman had tested positive for the disease. Both recovered.