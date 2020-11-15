Shiv Sena slams BJP for trying to take credit for reopening of religious places in Maharashtra

By ANI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should not take credit for the victory of Hindutva as the decision to shut the religious places was taken by the Centre amid COVID-19 pandemic and these are now set to reopen in Maharashtra.

"The lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the decision to shut the temples was also taken by him, so there is no reason for BJP to take credit for the victory of Hindutva in this matter. I believe that the Prime Minister will have to tell the meaning of victory and defeat to such people," said Raut while reacting to the question asked by a reporter stating, BJP is asserting that reopening of religious places here is the victory of Hindutva.

All religious places in Maharashtra will reopen for devotees from Monday, November 16, after several months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jayant Patil said, "The decision has come at the right time when the number of corona patients is low. The rules will be the same for all the religious places. The use of masks, sanitizers would be mandatory. Social distancing is very important."

