Six shops gutted in fire in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad on Diwali night

By PTI

FIROZABAD: Around six shops located in various parts of the district were gutted in fire caused by firecrackers on the night of Diwali, officials said on Sunday.

Chief Fire Officer Jasveer Singh said the fire incidents were reported on Saturday night, and the quantum of damage was being ascertained.

Among the shops that caught fire were a junk shop in the Labour Colony area and a fertiliser shop in Katra Bazar of Shikohabad tehsil, they said.

A car caught fire in Murlinagar area after firecrackers fell on it, the officials said.