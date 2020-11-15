STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two women gang-raped in Assam; five arrested

The women were sent for medical examination and other necessary formalities are being carried out, the police officer said.

Published: 15th November 2020

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KARIMGANJ: Two women from Tripura were allegedly raped by six people in Karimganj district of Assam when they were returning after meeting their ailing mother in a hospital, police said on Sunday.

Five persons have been arrested in this connection and a manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining one, Karimganj Superintendent of Police Mayank Kumar said.

"The two sisters from Tripura visited their mother at the Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Silchar on Friday morning and hired a taxi while returning from the facility. After entering Karimganj, the driver took them to an under-construction building," he said.

Four more persons were waiting at the under-construction building in Baraigram area of Nilambazar and they took turns to rape the two women on Friday night, the SP said.

Initially police had the information that only the driver was there in the car, but later came to know that one more person was in the vehicle and that he too had raped the women with the other culprits, he added.

"After raping them, the culprits snatched their money, mobile phones and fled from the scene of crime. The police registered a case on Saturday and nabbed one person immediately. Today, we arrested four more accused," Kumar said.

