'Wants to stop T20 tournament': Puducherry Sports Minister says L-G Kiran Bedi is 'jealous'

By ANI

PUDUCHERRY: Asserting that Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi is jealous, Puducherry Sports Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Saturday accused her of trying to stop the T20 tournament in the Union Territory.

"Bedi is jealous and wants to stop the tournament to advertise herself, but the ruling party and the opposition have expressed support to hold the T-20 tournament. There is currently a cricket ground in Pondicherry to host international and T-20 matches," Rao said.

This comes after Kiran Bedi directed the district collector to initiate actions against the promoters of a cricket stadium for "encroaching" on government poramboku land on the outskirts of the territory.

"The High Court has said that the LG can't pass orders. Whatever mistakes have happened, they will be rectified but it shouldn't be made an issue," Rao said.

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) is hosting the inaugural T20 tournament from November 11 to 27 at the Siechem stadium.