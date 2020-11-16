STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
15-year-old dies by suicide in Bengal after 'edited' photos surface on social media

The girl's family alleged that though police were informed about the 'edited photographs', they did not take any action.

Published: 16th November 2020 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 11:09 PM

Smartphone

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Monday after her photographs, superimposed on an adult film star, was circulated on social media, police said.

The girl, a class 9 student, was found hanging at her home at Shyamnagar in Jagatdal police station limits, leading to tension in the area with locals blocking roads, demanding the arrest of those behind the photographs.

The girl's family alleged that though police were informed about the "edited photographs", they did not take any action.

"We had lodged a complaint on October 8 but police did not pay heed to it and the photographs continued circulating on social media. Today, our girl killed herself, failing to cope with the insults and humiliation she has been facing," a family member said.

Though nobody was arrested, police said they are investigating the matter.

"We have informed cyber experts and they are trying to find the details.

Our investigation is on," an officer of the Jagatdal police station said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.) 

