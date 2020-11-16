Congress MP Manish Tewari tests positive for COVID-19 

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Congress MP and former Union minister Manish Tewari on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tewari got himself tested after running mild fever.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 today afternoon. I got up with mild fever around 2 AM last night. Got myself tested first thing in the morning. Two parallel Tests.

"No other symptoms so far," the MP from Sri Anandpur Sahib said in a tweet.

The former Union minister for Information and Broadcasting said "all those who have been in contact with me over the past few days are advised caution."