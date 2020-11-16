STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Eviction of Gujjar-Bakerwal community part of 'illegal process': Mehbooba slams BJP govt

Mehbooba said the Centre has failed to implement the Forest Act which could have protected the community.

Published: 16th November 2020 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo |PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday warned the government against evicting members of the Gujjar-Bakerwal community from forest areas in the union territory, saying if they are harassed, the consequences would be dangerous.

Mehbooba visited the upper reaches of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday and met people whose 'Dhoks' (temporary shelters) were demolished by authorities as part of an anti-encroachment drive.

"This is part of the illegal process started by central government in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, under which the people, who live here like nomads, Gujjars, Bakerwals, whose forefathers have been living here for centuries, are being evicted," Mehbooba said.

She said after the Centre made changes in the domicile law, it wants to bring people from the whole country to J-K and evict its own residents.

"This is not happening here (in Kashmir) only. If you see in Jammu, in places like Bhatindi, Sujwan, Chatta, wherever there is Muslim population, the Gujjars, the Bakerwals -- who are the real protectors of these forests -- they (government) pinpoint them and are evicting them. Where will the people go in the winter?" she said.

Describing the Gujjar-Bakerwal community as very loyal and peace-loving, the former chief minister warned that the government will have to face dangerous consequences if they are continued to be harassed.

"They have always opted for peace. But, I think they are being forcibly evicted and they might be forced to take some harsh steps. So, I want to tell the central government not to harass this community, otherwise you will have to face dangerous consequences," she said.

Mehbooba said the Centre has failed to implement the Forest Act which could have protected the community.

"This community is labelled as encroachers and told that they have illegally occupied the land. They did this in Jammu and have now started in Kashmir. But, I want to tell them that in the coming days, its consequences can be very dangerous," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujjar-Bakerwal Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp