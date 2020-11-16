STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India’s daily Covid-19 caseload remains under 50,000 for 8 days

Govt says it’s a significant trend as countries in Europe, America seeing a spike in daily cases

Published: 16th November 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s Covid-19 case tally stands at 88,14,579, but the country has reported less than 50,000 new daily cases for the eighth continuous day, said Union health ministry, pointing out that the trend is significant as many countries in Europe and America continue to see a surge in their daily numbers.

“Apart from the successful dissemination of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour among the varied population groups, this trend assumes wider significance as many countries in Europe and America continue to see a surge in their daily numbers,” the ministry said in a statement. Another positive is that cases per million population in 15 states and Union Territories are lower than the national average (6,387).

A total of 41,100 persons were detected positive in a 24-hour span while 42,156 recuperated during the same period. The total number of active cases stands at 4,79,216, which is just 5.44 per cent of the total cases. The last time the daily case count crossed the 50,000-mark was on November 7, according to the health ministry’s data updated on Sunday.

Delhi reported 7,340 cases in the last 24 hours. Kerala recorded 6,357 new cases, while Maharashtra reported 4,237 new infections in a span of 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 patients who have recovered has crossed 82 lakh (82,05,728), pushing the national recovery rate to 93.09 per cent. The ministry said 79.91 per cent of the new recovered cases are contributed by10 states and UTs. Delhi saw the highest number of daily recoveries at 7,117, followed by Kerala (6,793) and West Bengal (4,479).

The death toll has increased to 1,29,635, with 447 new fatalities in a 24-hour span, according to the data updated at 8 am on Sunday. The case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent. Of the fresh fatalities, 85.01 per cent are from 10 states and UTs. Maharashtra reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at 105, followed by Delhi at 96, West Bengal at 53, Uttar Pradesh at 27 and Kerala at 26. Twenty-one states and UTs have deaths per million lower than the national average of 94, the ministry said. The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 12,48,36,819 samples were tested for Covid-19 up to November 14 with 8,05,589 of those tested on Saturday. India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 50-lakh mark on September 16. and 80 lakh on October 29.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid 19 coronavirus caseload
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp