India’s daily Covid-19 caseload remains under 50,000 for 8 days

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s Covid-19 case tally stands at 88,14,579, but the country has reported less than 50,000 new daily cases for the eighth continuous day, said Union health ministry, pointing out that the trend is significant as many countries in Europe and America continue to see a surge in their daily numbers.

“Apart from the successful dissemination of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour among the varied population groups, this trend assumes wider significance as many countries in Europe and America continue to see a surge in their daily numbers,” the ministry said in a statement. Another positive is that cases per million population in 15 states and Union Territories are lower than the national average (6,387).

A total of 41,100 persons were detected positive in a 24-hour span while 42,156 recuperated during the same period. The total number of active cases stands at 4,79,216, which is just 5.44 per cent of the total cases. The last time the daily case count crossed the 50,000-mark was on November 7, according to the health ministry’s data updated on Sunday.

Delhi reported 7,340 cases in the last 24 hours. Kerala recorded 6,357 new cases, while Maharashtra reported 4,237 new infections in a span of 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 patients who have recovered has crossed 82 lakh (82,05,728), pushing the national recovery rate to 93.09 per cent. The ministry said 79.91 per cent of the new recovered cases are contributed by10 states and UTs. Delhi saw the highest number of daily recoveries at 7,117, followed by Kerala (6,793) and West Bengal (4,479).

The death toll has increased to 1,29,635, with 447 new fatalities in a 24-hour span, according to the data updated at 8 am on Sunday. The case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent. Of the fresh fatalities, 85.01 per cent are from 10 states and UTs. Maharashtra reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at 105, followed by Delhi at 96, West Bengal at 53, Uttar Pradesh at 27 and Kerala at 26. Twenty-one states and UTs have deaths per million lower than the national average of 94, the ministry said. The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 12,48,36,819 samples were tested for Covid-19 up to November 14 with 8,05,589 of those tested on Saturday. India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 50-lakh mark on September 16. and 80 lakh on October 29.