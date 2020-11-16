STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nitish Kumar BJP-nominated CM, tired and politically belittled: Prashant Kishor

Once a close aide of Kumar, Kishor was made the JD(U) vice president by the party chief, but his independent and often adversarial views soured their relations

Published: 16th November 2020 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (R) with JDU vice-president Prashant Kishor

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (R) with JDU vice-president Prashant Kishor (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor took a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday after he took the oath of office for the seventh time, saying he was "nominated" to the post by the BJP and the state should brace for a few more years of lacklustre governance with a "tired and politically belittled" leader at the helm.

Once a close aide of Kumar, Kishor was made the JD(U) vice president by the party chief, but his independent and often adversarial views soured their relations and he was expelled from the party.

"Congratulations to Nitish Kumar for taking oath as BJP-nominated chief minister. With a tired and politically belittled leader as CM, #Bihar should brace for few more years of lacklustre governance," Kishor said in a tweet.

The tweet was his first in nearly four months as he used to be very active on the microblogging website.

  • s.m.
    Nithish Kumar has been a political opportunist and has no loyalty or morality. Just like left Quit Grand Alliance(RJD) after winning elections and jumped to BJP camp last time, he may flip back again to RJD camp if BJP throttles his neck in the future.
    1 day ago reply
