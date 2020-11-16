Lucknow diary

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

An invite turns 100

“As Lucknow University is all set to start its centenary year celebrations, a historical invite has arrested the citizen’s attention. It’s the A3 size invitation scroll for the foundation laying ceremony of the varsity sent out by the legendary Lt Governor of the United Province Sir Spencer Hartcourt Butler to taluqdars, zamindars and people from the royal families. “LU is the beginning of the new era of education...In the new order of things, not only will examinations not play so important a part but this new university will approximate more closely to the type of universities that flourished in the heyday of the Hindu and Muslim cultures,” the long text of the invite says. It has been preserved by a Barabanki family.

Bye-bye to Chinese items

“Is it a Chinese item?” Amid the growing anti-China sentiments, this was the most common question sellers of idols and decorative lights came across as people went on a shopping spree. Sensing the sentiments, traders had shunned the usual Chinese stuff and this came as a boon for local artisans. With the UP government also promoting the products of local artisans, they couldn’t have asked for more. A week-long shopping festival organised by the state-owned Mati Kala Board in Lucknow gave a huge platform to these artisans. On the last day of the festival, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself bought goods worth `30,000. Chinese idols are known for their finishing, but the same level of skill was shown

by artisans from Kolkata and Jaipur.

Life of Buddha in Big B’s baritone

Buddha’s life came alive in Big B’s baritone on the precinct of Sarnath after PM Narendra Modi formally inaugurated it last week. This 1.5-hour light and sound show would be a daily affair at the historical site, Dhamekh Stupa. The show is going to be one of the biggest attractions for tourists, say officials. “The show is a retelling of Lord Buddha’s life and his preaching. Sarnath is a holy site, where Lord Buddha had delivered his first sermons,” said Keertiman Srivastava, regional tourism officer. The show will give a boost to tourism and visitors will get to know more about the importance of historical monuments in Sarnath.

Covid negative report must for Magh Mela

Devotees visiting the famous Magh Mela in Prayagraj two months from now will have to present a Covid negative report through the RT-PCR test method for entry. Reviewing the preparations last week, CM Yogi Adityanath said all kalpvasis should undergo the test at least three days before they are scheduled to attend the mela and will have to produce a negative report for entry in Magh Mela campus. He said those staying at mela campus will be tested at least twice through rapid antigen test and urged those having any co-morbidities to decide whether they should attend the fair in light of Covid-19 pandemic.

