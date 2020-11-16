STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nearly 2 lakh Indian students chose US for higher studies in 2019-20 academic year: Report

Indian students comprised nearly 20 per cent of the over one million students from around the world.

Published: 16th November 2020 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Indian passport.

Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nearly two lakh Indian students chose the United States as their destination to pursue higher education in the 2019-20 academic year, according to the Open Doors Report released by the US Embassy on Monday.

Indian students comprised nearly 20 per cent of the over one million students from around the world, and the US has seen a steady increase in the number of undergraduate students from India, the report stated.

"Over the last 10 years, the number of Indians studying in the United States has roughly doubled, and we know why the US is the gold standard for higher education, providing practical application and experience that gives our graduates an advantage in the global economy," said Minister Counsellor for Public Affairs David Kennedy.

To assist Indian students, the US Department of State offers advising services to prospective students through seven EducationUSA advising centres throughout India - in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

"Early next year, a second EducationUSA Center is opening in Hyderabad hosted by Y-Axis Foundation.

All centres are staffed by EducationUSA advisors who offer accurate, comprehensive, and up-to-date information about opportunities to study in the United States, helping Indian students find the best programme and the right fit from among the 4,500 accredited higher-education institutions in the United States," an official statement by the Embassy said.

Students seeking additional facts about studying in the US can download the EducationUSA India app, available for free on iOS and Android devices, it said.

"At the click of a button, the app provides the latest information about the college application process and is a quick and easy first step to planning higher education in the US," the statement said.

The Institute of International Education (IIE) publishes the Open Doors report every year.

It also compiles the number of international scholars at US universities and international students enrolled in pre-academic Intensive English Programs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
diaspora US visa Foreign studies
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp